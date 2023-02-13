Coronavirus in Iran: Over 120 new cases, 2 deaths

Two more Iranian have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total number of deaths to 144,783, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Monday.

126 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 66 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,338,306 patients out of a total of 7,565,678 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

239 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,197,151 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,590,579 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,623,176 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.