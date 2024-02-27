Tuesday, February 27, 2024
CIA started training people in Ukraine to work against Russia before 2014: Moscow

By IFP Media Wire
CIA

The United States has long been working in Ukraine to prepare operatives for subversive work against Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has claimed. His comments follows a New York Times report that the US Central Intelligence Agency has been actively involved in Ukraine since the 2014 Maidan coup.

The CIA started working in Ukraine before the coup in 2014, training people to carry out sabotage work against Russia, Peskov said at a news conference.

The New York Times earlier reported that the CIA actively engaged in work in Ukraine after 2014 and even created a network of bases along the border with Russia.

“The CIA, other relevant US agencies, they started working actively in Ukraine even before 2014; started actively recruiting people, training these people for sabotage work against our country,” Peskov stated.

“This is not a secret.”

“The work of the so-called American advisers, most of whom were CIA staff, is well known,” Peskov said.

“They had fine workplaces in the building of the Ukrainian presidential administration,” he added.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

