The CIA started working in Ukraine before the coup in 2014, training people to carry out sabotage work against Russia, Peskov said at a news conference.

The New York Times earlier reported that the CIA actively engaged in work in Ukraine after 2014 and even created a network of bases along the border with Russia.

“The CIA, other relevant US agencies, they started working actively in Ukraine even before 2014; started actively recruiting people, training these people for sabotage work against our country,” Peskov stated.

“This is not a secret.”

“The work of the so-called American advisers, most of whom were CIA staff, is well known,” Peskov said.

“They had fine workplaces in the building of the Ukrainian presidential administration,” he added.