CIA chief fails to confirm Iran delivering missiles to Russia

The Guardian published a report on Saturday suggesting that Burns while meeting with British spy chief, Richard Moore, in London, did not positively respond to a question raised by the Financial Times reporter, that whether Iran is considering sending ballistic missiles to Russia.

According to the report, the CIA chief only expressed concern over Iran’s possible decision to send those missiles to Russia.

Burns added that if Iran had delivered ballistic missiles to Russia, it would be a “significant escalation in the nature of the defense cooperation between the two countries”.

He, however, acknowledged that Tehran only transferred low-impact drones to Russia, a claim Iran had already confirmed but said that drones were supplied to Russia months before the Ukraine war began in February 2022.

On Friday, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York dismissed reports alleging that Tehran had transferred ballistic missiles to Moscow.

“Iran’s position vis-à-vis the Ukraine conflict remains unchanged. Iran considers the provision of military assistance to the parties engaged in the conflict—which leads to increased human casualties, destruction of infrastructure, and a distancing from ceasefire negotiations—to be inhumane,” the mission announced in a statement.