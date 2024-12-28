China puts sanctions on several US defense firms over Taiwan military sales

The move comes after outgoing US President Joe Biden last week authorized a $571.3 million military aid package to Taiwan.

Washington’s actions “interfere in China’s internal affairs, and undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said as it announced the restrictions.

The companies targeted by the sanctions include Insitu Inc., Hudson Technologies Co., Saronic Technologies, Inc., Raytheon Canada, Raytheon Australia, Aerkomm Inc., and Oceaneering International Inc.

The ministry said “relevant senior executives” of the companies had also been blacklisted, without providing any names.

The sanctions will freeze “movable and immovable” assets belonging to US firms and their executives within China, and ban organizations and individuals in the country from trading or collaborating with them, the ministry stated.

The restrictions, which will contribute to already strained relations between Beijing and Washington, were announced after Biden approved a record $895 billion defense budget, which surpassed last year’s allocation by $9 billion.

The bill does not refer to Ukraine aid, however, it contains measures aimed at strengthening the US presence and defense capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region, primarily to “counter China.” Beijing has already condemned the bill, citing its “negative content on China” and attempts to play up the ‘China threat’ narrative.

Beijing has repeatedly stressed that it considers the self-governing island of Taiwan to be an inalienable part of the country under the One-China principle. It has denounced Washington’s arms sales to Taipei, accusing the US of fomenting tensions over Taiwan.