China says to continue efforts to bring Iran’s nuclear deal back on track

Speaking at a regular press conference on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and its so-called maximum pressure campaign against Iran are the cruxes of the current situation vis-à-vis the agreement.

“China will continue to communicate and coordinate with relevant parties to bring the JCPOA back on track at an early date,” he stated.

The official added Beijing would safeguard the “authority and efficacy” of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses the JCPOA.

China will “promote the political and diplomatic resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue,” the diplomat said, adding, “The most pressing task at hand is for all parties to resume full and effective implementation of the JCPOA through dialogue and negotiation, avoid taking any step that might escalate tensions or sharpen differences, and create conditions for diplomatic efforts.”

He underscored the importance of interpreting “accurately” and implementing “in its entirety” the relevant provisions of Resolution 2231

“This bears on the authority and efficacy of UNSC resolutions,” the spokesman said. He underlined that Iran responded to the US maximum pressure policy with countermeasures.

Iran proved the peaceful nature of its nuclear program to the world by signing the JCPOA, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, with six world powers. However, Washington’s exit in May 2018 and its subsequent re-imposition of sanctions against Tehran left the future of the deal in limbo.

Multilateral diplomatic efforts to revive the JCPOA have been stalled since last August, with Iran blaming the United States for failing to guarantee that it will not leave the deal again.

Former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the UN-endorsed agreement in May 2018 and imposed what he called “maximum pressure” sanctions against Iran.

Iran has repeatedly announced that the JCPOA revival is possible if the US and the European signatories to the agreement have the will to reach that aim, warning that the opportunity will not last forever.