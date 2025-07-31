Canada says to recognise Palestine at UN General Assembly

Canada’s plans follow similar announcements by France and the UK to formally recognise Palestine, while New Zealand and Australia were also signatories to a declaration that indicates they could follow suit in the coming months.

The New York Call, published by the French foreign minister, Jean-Noël Barrot, on Wednesday, stated signatories “have already recognised, have expressed or express the willingness or the positive consideration of our countries to recognise the State of Palestine”.

The signatories include Andorra, Australia, Canada, Finland, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Portugal and San Marino, each of which has not yet recognised an independent Palestinian state. They also include Iceland, Ireland, Malta, Norway, Slovenia and Spain, which have. President Emmanuel Macron last week noted that France would recognise Palestinian statehood in the near future.

The statement, which was published before the conclusion of a three-day UN conference set on reviving a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, said the states would “reiterate our unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-state solution where two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognised borders”.

It stressed the “importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority”.

On Wednesday evening, Carney stated that Canada would recognise the state of Palestine at the UN general assembly in September if certain conditions were met. He held a virtual cabinet meeting on the Middle East earlier on Wednesday.

Carney added Canada would recognise Palestine if the Palestinian Authority, the body that governs the occupied West Bank, held an election in 2026 in which Palestinian militant group Hamas could play no part, and agreed to other democratic reforms.

He called on Hamas to release all hostages it is holding, disarm, and play no role in the future governance of Palestine.

Carney’s remarks come amid growing pressure on Israel to end its military campaign in Gaza, which began in October 2023 in response to a Hamas raid that led to the deaths of 1,200 people, mainly Israelis, and the taking of more than 250 prisoners. More than 60,000 people have died in Gaza in the ensuing conflict, according to the Hamas-led health ministry in Gaza.