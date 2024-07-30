Britain seeking new trade deals with Persian Gulf states

Jonathan Reynolds, business and trade secretary, stated on Monday he would attempt to secure free trade agreements with the six countries of the [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Out of the other five countries in the list after the GCC, two are Middle Eastern – Israel and Turkey.

Reynolds said in a statement: “From the Gulf to India, our trade programme is ambitious and plays to the UK’s strengths to give British businesses access to some of the most exciting economies in the world.”

While in opposition earlier this year, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said forging stronger ties between the UK and the Persian Gulf would be one of his priorities.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer met the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Paris following the Olympic opening ceremony.

The two leaders pledged to build on the existing partnership between UK and Qatar in areas including energy, business and education, according to Downing Street.