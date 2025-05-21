Britain summons Israeli envoy,  suspends free trade agreement talks with Tel Aviv

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday afternoon, Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned “this Israeli government’s egregious actions and rhetoric”, adding that the government is “isolating Israel from its friends and partners around the world”.

He criticised Israel for expanding its military operations in the Gaza Strip and restricting the entry of humanitarian aid.

Lammy said: “I find this deeply painful as a lifelong friend of Israel and a believer in the values expressed in its declaration of independence.”

He argued that Israel’s approach is “incompatible with the principles that underpin our bilateral relationship, rejected by members across this house, and frankly it’s an affront to the values of the British people”.

The foreign secretary added: “Therefore today I am announcing we have suspended negotiations with this Israeli government on a new free trade agreement.

“We will be reviewing cooperation with them under the 2030 bilateral roadmap. The Netanyahu government’s actions have made this necessary,” he continued, noting, “Today my honourable friend the foreign minister for the Middle East is summoning the Israeli ambassador to the Foreign Office to convey this message.”

Lammy also added that Palestinians must have their own state and live “free of occupation”.

Negotiations on a UK-Israel free trade agreement began in July 2022 under the previous Conservative government.

In the initial agreement, the UK government agreed to oppose the use of “apartheid” to describe Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and pledged to confront “anti-Israel bias” in international institutions, including at the United Nations’ Human Rights Council.

“The world is judging,” Lammy said.

“History will judge them [the Israeli government]. Blocking aid, expanding the war, dismissing the concerns of your friends and partners. This is indefensible and it must stop.”

A number of MPs have questioned the effectiveness of the policy shift by the Labour government and have asked for more strident action against Israel.

They include Conservative politician Kit Malthouse who said Lammy knows that Israel does not “give a damn” about the sanctions announced on Tuesday and continued to kill Palestinians since the foreign secretary’s statement was issued.

Speaking in parliament, Malthouse added: “Many of us in this chamber have tried to spur the government into taking action over the last few months. We’ve tried anger and outrage, and got nowhere. We’ve tried shaming ministers into action and got nowhere. So maybe we need to beg.”

“I’m urging, begging the foreign secretary to pluck up all his moral authority and courage, stand up in government against the blockage in Downing Street, and please try to save these children’s lives as soon as possible.”

The Scottish National Party leader in Westminster, Stephen Flynn, called for a vote in parliament on recognising a Palestinian state.

The UK further announced sanctions on three individuals in the occupied West Bank, including prominent settler leader Daniella Weiss, who appeared in a recent BBC documentary presented by Louis Theroux, as well as two illegal outposts and settler organisations.

In response to the announcement by the British government, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced the suspension of trade negotiations would harm the UK’s economy and was motivated by anti-Israel sentiment.

“If, due to anti-Israeli obsession and internal political considerations, the British government is willing to harm the British economy, that’s their decision,” the ministry said.

“The British Mandate ended exactly 77 years ago. External pressures will not divert Israel from its path,” it added.