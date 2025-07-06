Britain resumes diplomatic ties with Syria during its 1st ministerial visit in 14 years

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Saturday became the first UK minister to visit Damascus in 14 years, meeting with President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani as part of a high-profile visit aimed at bolstering regional security.

“As the first UK minister to visit Syria since the fall of Assad’s brutal regime, I’ve seen firsthand the remarkable progress Syrians have made in rebuilding their lives and their country,” Lammy said in a statement.

He added the UK will support the Syrian government’s efforts to deliver “a stable, more secure, and prosperous future for all Syrians,” noting that regional stability is in Britain’s national interest.

During the visit, Lammy also met with Syrian civil defense volunteers, known as the White Helmets, to learn about their work in clearing unexploded ordnance and providing emergency medical care.

He also met women-led businesses supported by the UK’s economic recovery program in Syria, in a move that underscores Britain’s commitment to sustainable development in the region.

The UK has announced a £94.5 million package of assistance, which includes humanitarian aid, education initiatives, and a livelihoods program, as well as assistance to countries hosting Syrian refugees.

“The fall of Assad presents an opportunity for the new Syrian government to fully declare and destroy Assad’s evil chemical weapons program,” Lammy stated.

He reiterated the UK’s support for an inclusive political transition in Syria, saying that re-engagement with Damascus would help prevent vulnerable Syrians from being exploited by people smugglers across Europe.

“A stable Syria is in the UK’s interests, reducing the risk of irregular migration, ensuring the destruction of chemical weapons, tackling the threat of terrorism, and delivering the Government’s Plan for Change,” he continued.