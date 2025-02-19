UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stated that the UK is “ready and willing” to station troops in Ukraine as part of a security arrangement following a potential truce with Russia. A senior government source told the newspaper that an air patrol initiative involving British military aircraft and anti-aircraft systems protecting them could complement a small number of troops inside Ukraine.

The proposed arrangement would be modeled after NATO’s air power sharing scheme, which allows patrols over the Baltic States, likely requiring dozens of Typhoons on standby. A Royal Air Force source remarked, “We are prepared to do whatever we are told to do.”

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelenksy has suggested that at least 200,000 foreign troops would be needed for a sufficient security guarantee. However, European NATO allies are reportedly considering a much smaller force – an approach that, in Zelensky’s words, would amount to “nothing.”

Meanwhile, the US has ruled out any involvement of its military or NATO as an organization in any potential peacekeeping arrangement.

Senior American and Russian officials convened in Saudi Arabia this week to mend bilateral relations, with hopes that a diplomatic thaw will lead to a swift resolution of the Ukraine conflict. After Tuesday’s meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that Moscow will not tolerate any military presence of NATO nations in Ukraine, “even under the EU flag or as part of national contingents.”

The British publication underscored the dilemma, titling its report: “British Typhoons may help keep peace in Ukraine – if Russia drops objections.”

Following a shift in Washington’s Ukraine policy under President Donald Trump, several European nations, including Poland, Germany, and France, have expressed skepticism about deploying troops to Ukraine without US support. Some officials view a UN mission as a viable option that Russia might endorse, The Times daily reproted.