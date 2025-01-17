BRICS, SCO effective in countering Western sanctions, says Iranian official

bIn response to a question from Sputnik about Iran-Russia cooperation to counter Western sanctions, Esmaeil Baqaei said, “We have extensive bilateral cooperation with Russia aimed at mutual economic benefits for both nations.”

“We also engage in close consultations within international organizations, including the UN, to combat the promotion of norms and concepts contrary to the principles of the UN Charter,” he added.

Baqaei highlighted that the “Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations” is one of the initiatives bringing a significant number of countries together to actively work on establishing international legal norms to protect the rules of international law.

He stated, “Tehran supports every effort to restore and maintain peace and security in the region and is in close contact with its Russian friends on this matter.”

On regional developments, Baqaei reiterated, “Iran supports every effort to restore and maintain peace and security in the region.”

His comments come as Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian is visiting Moscow for talks on regional developments and issues of mutual intetest.