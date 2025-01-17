Foreign PolicyIFP ExclusiveSelected

BRICS, SCO effective in countering Western sanctions, says Iranian official

By IFP Editorial Staff

The spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry says that the importance of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is increasing daily, emphasizing that the organizations are effective in neutralizing Western sanctions.

bIn response to a question from Sputnik about Iran-Russia cooperation to counter Western sanctions, Esmaeil Baqaei said, “We have extensive bilateral cooperation with Russia aimed at mutual economic benefits for both nations.”

“We also engage in close consultations within international organizations, including the UN, to combat the promotion of norms and concepts contrary to the principles of the UN Charter,” he added.

Baqaei highlighted that the “Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations” is one of the initiatives bringing a significant number of countries together to actively work on establishing international legal norms to protect the rules of international law.

He stated, “Tehran supports every effort to restore and maintain peace and security in the region and is in close contact with its Russian friends on this matter.”

On regional developments, Baqaei reiterated, “Iran supports every effort to restore and maintain peace and security in the region.”

His comments come as Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian is visiting Moscow for talks on regional developments and issues of mutual intetest.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks