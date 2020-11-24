Birds garden, 14 major urban projects in Qom inaugurated by Parl. speaker

The opening ceremonies were held by the attendance of Bahram Sarmast, Governor of Qom, Dr. Seyyed Morteza Saghaiannejad, Mayor of Qom, Abdullah Jalali, Chairman of the Islamic City Council of Qom, Seyyed Reza Mousavi Meshkini, Director General of the Head Office of Qom Province Environmental and Rafiei, Director General of Veterinary organization as well as a group of city managers.

Qom’s Birds garden

The construction of Qom Birds Garden has been started in July 2017 with the aim of increasing per capita green space and creating social vitality by developing recreational and tourist facilities.

This garden with an area of 70,000 square meters is located in Mofid Square and Shahid Avini Boulevard.

Construction of retaining walls, footpaths and pavements, entrance building and WCs, waterfall and pond, bird cages, and tropical cages are among the measures taken in this project.

Executive operation of non-level intersection of Namaz square

Th Deputy of Transportation and Traffic of Qom Municipality, the Technical Deputy of Civil Engineering and the representative of Qom people in the parliament were also present in the inauguration ceremony of non-level intersection of Namaz square.

The multi-level intersection project of Namaz Square has been built in three levels with overpasses, underpasses and street level with more than 69 billion Tomans credit.

The 42,500 (SM) project, which is designed and started today with the aim of balancing and improving urban traffic in this area, will help complete the network of urban passages along the Islamic Republic Boulevard.

Park of Martyr Zeinoddin

The multi-storey park of Martyr Zeinoddin in District 4 was also inaugurated today with the presence of provincial managers

The Deputy of Urban Services and the Deputy of Urban Architecture of Qom Municipality were also among guests.

ُThe Park with an area of 20,000 square meters has been implemented with a number of level flat areas in order to increase the per capita green space and create recreational places, as well.