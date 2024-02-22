Biden calling Putin a ‘crazy SOB’ debases U.S.: Russia

The U.S. president made the “crazy SOB” remark as part of a sentence about threats to the world – including “that guy Putin and others”, the risk of nuclear conflict and the existential threat to humanity from climate change.

“The use of such language against the head of another state by the president of the United States is unlikely to infringe on our president, President Putin,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters.

“But it debases those who use such vocabulary.”

Peskov stated the remark was “probably some kind of attempt to look like a Hollywood cowboy. But honestly I don’t think it’s possible”.

“Has Mr Putin ever used one crude word to address you? This has never happened. Therefore, I think that such vocabulary debases America itself,” Peskov continued, adding that such language was a disgrace for the United States.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also stressed that the next time Biden used the phrase “crazy son of a bitch” he should “try to remember that Americans associate it best with his own offspring, Hunter Biden”.