Bahrain’s Welcoming Israeli FM ‘Blatant Treason’ against Palestinian Cause: Iran

Iran’s foreign minister has lashed out at the Bahraini government for having normalized its relations with Tel Aviv and hosting the Israeli foreign minister.

“The Bahraini government’s welcoming the foreign minister of the Israeli regime amounts to blatant treason against the cause of the oppressed and resistant Palestinian people,” said Amirabdollahian in a tweet.

“We only recognize one country called ‘Palestine’ with Quds as its capital,” he added.

“Undoubtedly, Tel Aviv only brings insecurity to Bahrain and the region,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

Israeli Foreign Minsiter Yair Lapid visited Manama on Thursday to open the Israeli embassy there and hold talks with Bahraini officials, including King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Manama and Tel Aviv also established direct flights during the visit.

Lapid’s trip to Bahrain drew strong criticism from several Muslim countries as well as Palestinian groups. Bahrainis also held anti-Israel protests a day after the opening of the Israeli embassy.

Bahrain was one of the four Arab states to normalize relations with the Israeli regime under the US-brokered deal called “Abraham Accords, that was announced in 2020.