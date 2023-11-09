Azerbaijan says does not need another war with Armenia

“We do not need a new war. We have achieved what we were striving for, we have restored international law, we have restored historical justice, we have restored our national dignity, we have shown the enemy his place,” he said at a military parade in the town of Khankendi in Nagorno-Karabakh on the occasion of the third anniversary of Azerbaijan’s victory in the Second Karabakh War.

According to Aliyev, all the country’s tasks have been fulfilled.

“But at the same time, the issue of building the army will remain one of the priority issues for us. Let everyone know this and do not forget it,” the Azerbaijani leader pointed out.

Azerbaijan has the situation on the border with Armenia under control, Aliyev stated.

“We knew that revanchist forces were raising their heads in Armenia [after the second Karabakh war]. We knew that the foreign forces behind Armenia who incite it to act against us would again send it provocative signals. Therefore, we needed to protect our border, and as a result of several military operations the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border is now under our control,” he added.

“There will be no place for separatism in Azerbaijan anymore,” the president continued.

“Today the Azerbaijani government controls the entire territory of the country.”