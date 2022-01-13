Thursday, January 13, 2022
Ayatollah Sistani: Pig kidney transplant permissible

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran's President Lauds Ayatollah Sistani’s Vital Role after Controversy

Iraq's most prominent Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani has declared that human patients can receive kidney transplants from pigs.

Asked whether a pig kidney transplant is allowed under Islam, Ayatollah Sistani responded that it is permissible.

The remark comes days after a U.S. man with a life-threatening disease received a heart from a genetically modified pig in a groundbreaking eight-hour surgery.

The 57-year-old patient has been doing well after the operation on Friday.

The breakthrough has been giving hope to a very large number of patients with failing organs worldwide amid an acute shortage of organs available for transplantation.

