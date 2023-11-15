Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Armenia says ready to hold peace talks with Azerbaijan

By IFP Media Wire
Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia is ready to hold peace treaty talks with Azerbaijan in Washington, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan has stated.

“We are ready to continue talks to finalize the work on the peace treaty and are ready sign it before the end of the year, if possible,” said in an interview with the country’s Public Television.

“There are possibilities to hold talks at various levels in Washington. Armenia is ready for that and hopes that such a meeting will ultimately take place,” he added.

The Armenian side agrees to hold talks in those counties where it seen possibilities and clear proposals, he said, adding that he knows nothing about such proposals from Moscow.

