Iran weighs participation in next round of nuclear talks, says enrichment will continue with or without deal

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Araghchi stressed Iran’s commitment to diplomacy while firmly rejecting “unreasonable demands from Western negotiators.”

“We have already responded to irrational requests. Such statements do not help the talks,” he said, emphasizing that Iran’s position remains clear, asserting enrichment is a sovereign right that will not be abandoned, whether a deal is reached or not.

He added that Iran remains open to transparency measures regarding its peaceful nuclear program but expects reciprocal action on lifting “unjust sanctions” imposed over unproven allegations.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, criticized US conduct in nuclear talks, stating that negotiations should not be conducted through media channels.

He noted that while American officials often express rigid positions publicly, such as opposing any level of uranium enrichment, they frequently adopt different tones behind closed doors.

Responding to recent remarks by US envoy Steve Witkoff, who rejected all enrichment for Iran, Takht-Ravanchi emphasized that such positions are legally unfounded.

He asserted Iran’s enrichment rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and stated that no member state has the authority to define another’s treaty benefits.