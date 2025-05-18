Arab Summit in Baghdad calls for urgent aid delivery to Gaza, condemns Israeli attacks on Syria

“We urge the international community, especially influential nations, to fulfill their moral and legal responsibilities by exerting pressure to end the bloodshed and to ensure the unhindered delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to all affected areas in Gaza,” the summit’s final statement read.

The statement endorsed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s call to hold an international peace conference and called for the deployment of international peacekeeping forces in the occupied Palestinian territories until the two-state solution is implemented.

It included 32 clauses, the first 14 of which were dedicated to the Palestinian cause and the situation in Gaza amid the Israeli genocide.

The summit participants welcomed the establishment of an open-ended working group to follow up on the creation of a fund, in cooperation with the United Nations, to support approximately 40,000 orphaned children in Gaza, and to provide assistance and prosthetic limbs for thousands of the wounded—especially children who have lost their limbs.

No displacement of Palestinians

They also reiterated their firm rejection of “any form of displacement or forced transfer of the Palestinian people from their land, under any name, condition, or justification.”

The Arab leaders further condemned “the ongoing Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, violations of its sovereignty, and attempts to undermine and destroy its national capabilities. We call upon the international community and the UN Security Council to apply pressure to halt these attacks and to respect the sovereignty of nations.”​​​​​​​

The Arab leaders reaffirmed their continuous support for Lebanon “in facing challenges, maintaining its security, stability, and territorial integrity, and protecting its internationally recognized borders against any aggression or violation of its sovereignty.”

They called on Israel to carry out a “full, immediate, and unconditional withdrawal from Lebanese territory to its internationally recognized borders, to release prisoners detained during the last war, and to return to the terms of the 1949 Armistice Agreement between Lebanon and Israel.”

Yemen’s ‘sovereignty and unity’

Regarding Yemen, the Arab leaders expressed their “full solidarity” with the country in “preserving its sovereignty and unity.”

They also voiced support for “efforts to achieve stability and security in Yemen, end the state of war and division, and seek solutions through internal dialogue and the creation of conditions conducive to sovereignty and prosperity, while rejecting all forms of interference in its internal affairs.”

Sudan conflict

On Sudan, the summit participants stressed the “importance of finding a political solution to stop the conflict” in a way that “preserves its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people.”

They called on all Sudanese parties to “engage in crisis resolution initiatives such as the Jeddah Declaration and other relevant efforts.”

National dialogue in Libya

As for Libya, the leaders affirmed their “full support for resolving the crisis” through national dialogue “that preserves the unity of the state, fulfills the aspirations of its people, and achieves lasting stability,” while also stressing their “rejection of all forms of foreign interference in its internal affairs.”

Somalia’s unity

Regarding Somalia, they expressed support for the “unity of its territory and the establishment of security and stability through Arab countries’ contribution to strengthening its capabilities and enabling it to face current challenges, supporting its path toward sustainable development, and condemning all terrorist acts and activities targeting it.”

Nuke-free Mideast

The summit stressed the “need to establish a zone free of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East.”

The participants condemned “all forms and patterns of terrorism and associated ideologies, as well as the terrorist acts and activities carried out by terrorist groups, particularly Daesh and al-Qaeda, and affiliated groups and individuals, which pose a real threat to the Arab region as a whole.”

Support for Iran-US talks

They also expressed support for Iran-US talks “to reach positive outcomes for the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and to ensure that uranium enrichment levels are not raised beyond the needs of peaceful use,” praising the role of the Sultanate of Oman in facilitating these discussions.​​​​​​​

The 34th Arab League Summit began in Baghdad, with Israel’s war on Gaza dominating the talks besides other regional issues. It is Iraq’s fourth summit and first since 2012.