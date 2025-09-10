Analyst compares Israel’s failed assassination attempt in Doha to 1997 Amman incident

Saber Gol-Anbari, an analyst of Arab affairs, wrote in a commentary that Hamas has now witnessed two failed assassination attempts against its senior figures abroad.

He explained the first was in 1997, when Khaled Mashal, then head of Hamas’s political bureau, survived an attack in Jordan. The second, he said, occurred on Tuesday in Qatar.

Gol-Anbari recalled that the Amman incident ended with the arrest of Mossad agents and heavy pressure from King Hussein, forcing Israel to provide the antidote to save Mashal’s life and to release Sheikh Ahmed Yassin and 70 other prisoners, a move that revived Hamas politically.

He argued that the Doha operation, though unsuccessful, could also backfire.

Reports suggested US President Donald Trump contacted Qatar’s emir following the attack, while Qatari officials denied claims of prior American warnings.

Gol-Anbari questioned Washington’s role, adding that the incident may escalate tensions in the Persian Gulf and complicate Israel’s ongoing conflict in Gaza.