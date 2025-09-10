IFP ExclusiveSelectedViews

Analyst compares Israel’s failed assassination attempt in Doha to 1997 Amman incident

By IFP Editorial Staff
Israeli Air Force

A Middle East expert has suggested that the recent failed assassination attempt on Hamas leaders in Doha could carry political consequences for Israel similar to those it faced after a botched operation in Amman in 1997.

Saber Gol-Anbari, an analyst of Arab affairs, wrote in a commentary that Hamas has now witnessed two failed assassination attempts against its senior figures abroad.

He explained the first was in 1997, when Khaled Mashal, then head of Hamas’s political bureau, survived an attack in Jordan. The second, he said, occurred on Tuesday in Qatar.

Gol-Anbari recalled that the Amman incident ended with the arrest of Mossad agents and heavy pressure from King Hussein, forcing Israel to provide the antidote to save Mashal’s life and to release Sheikh Ahmed Yassin and 70 other prisoners, a move that revived Hamas politically.

He argued that the Doha operation, though unsuccessful, could also backfire.

Reports suggested US President Donald Trump contacted Qatar’s emir following the attack, while Qatari officials denied claims of prior American warnings.

Gol-Anbari questioned Washington’s role, adding that the incident may escalate tensions in the Persian Gulf and complicate Israel’s ongoing conflict in Gaza.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks