Amini family lawyer: Parents have appealed legal medicine report on cause of Mahsa death

Saleh Nikbakht says they are yet to be given access to the medical file on the death of Mahsa Amini and the process of investigations conducted to shed light on the causes of the incident, stressing that they still do not know what judicial investigation was used as the basis for the report filed by the legal medicine organization.

Nikhbakht says the opinion of the medical commission in charge of the report is not correct because they were not aware of the treatment process of Mahsa’s endocrine treatment.

The commission had announced that judgment on the adequacy of the treatment she received is not possible due to lack of access to the results of the relevant tests and the past referrals to medical specialists.

The lawyer further stressed that a new examination of the cause of death in another commission with the presence of a group of other medical experts will remove the existing ambiguity around the case.

The legal medicine organization, in a report, has announced that the cause of Mahsa Amini’s death was a combination of an underlying condition related to a brain surgery she received when she was eight and a heart failure.

The report denied allegations that the young woman had died of blows to her head.

Her family has said the opinion of the legal medicine does not address the injury they have seen on Mahsa’s body.

Iran has witnessed nationwide protests and violent riots following her death a month ago.