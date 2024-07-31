Air attack targeted Hamas political chief in Tehran: Report

Iranian media reported that the Hamas leader was killed by an “airborne guided projectile” that hit the residence where he was staying in the north of the capital, Tehran.

According to reports, the attack took place at about 2am local time (22:30 GMT on Tuesday) at a special residence for military veterans in the north of the city.

The public relations office of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced in a statement that Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred due to an attack on their residence in Tehran.

The statement reads, “This morning (Wednesday) the residence of Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the political bureau of the Islamic resistance, Hamas, was stuck in Tehran, and following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards were martyred.”

The Hamas chief was in Iran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian.

The statement added further investigation is underway and the results will be announced later.