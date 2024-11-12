Media WireMiddle East

Aid groups say Israel missed US deadline to enhance humanitarian help for Gaza

By IFP Media Wire
Israel has failed to meet United States demands to allow greater humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, where conditions are worse than at any point in the 13-month-old war, international aid organisations have announced.

The Joe Biden administration last month called on Israel to “surge” more food and other emergency aid into Gaza, giving it a 30-day deadline that was expiring Tuesday.

It warned that failure to comply could trigger US laws requiring it to scale back military support as Israel wages war against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel has announced a series of steps toward improving the situation. But US officials recently signaled Israel still isn’t doing enough, though they have not said if they will take any action against it.

Israel’s new foreign minister, Gideon Saar, appeared to downplay the deadline, telling reporters on Monday he was confident “the issue would be solved”.

The Biden administration may have less leverage after the reelection of Donald Trump, who was a staunch supporter of Israel in his first term.

Tuesday’s report, authored by eight international aid organizations, listed 19 measures of compliance with the US demands. It announced that Israel had failed to comply with 15 and only partially complied with four.

The report was co-signed by Anera, Care, MedGlobal, Mercy Corps, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Oxfam, Refugees International and Save the Children.

