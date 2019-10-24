A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 24

By
Emad Askarieh
-
Iran newspapers

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, October 24, 2019, and picked headlines from 7 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar:

1- Iran Supports Any Move to Return Stability to Region

2- Zarif: HOPE Aimed at Promoting Dialogue, Mutual Respect

3- Pentagon Chief: Turkey Is to Blame for War Crimes in Syria

Iran Abrar newspaper front page 24 october

 

Afkar:

1- Vaezi: Iran May Take Fourth Step in Reducing JCPOA Commitments

Iran Afkar newspaper front page 24 october

 

Ebtekar:

1- One Step to End of Crisis in Yemen

2- Chronic Global Challenges Humiliating Diplomacy

Iran Ebtekar newspaper front page 24 october

 

Etemad:

1- Courage in Peace Harder than Courage in Battlefield: Rouhani

2- Russia, Turkey Open Security Umbrella over Northern Syria Airspace

Iran Etemad newspaper front page 24 october

 

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Iran to Unveil Three Generations of Centrifuge

2- Saudi Arabia to Start Talks with Ansarullah for Yemen Ceasefire

3- Erdogan Declares End of Turkish Military Incursion in Syria

4- Iran Claims World Wushu Title in Heart of China

Iran Jomhouri Eslami newspaper front page 24 october

 

Kayhan:

1- Turkey-Russia Deal on Northern Syria Full of Controversies

2- Haaretz: US Giving Mideast’s Keys to Iran

3- France Safe Haven of Anti-Iran Terrorists; Wishful-Thinkers Looking for Interaction

Iran Keyhan newspaper front page 24 october

 

Mardom Salari:

1- US Withdrawal from JCPOA Created Chaos in Mideast: Zarif

2- End of Ankara’s Warmongering in Syria with Kremlin’s Prescription

3- Armed Forces to Respond to Any Aggression: DM to Trump

4- Europe Looking for US’ Approval in INSTEX: Iran Top Banker

Iran Mardomsalari newspaper front page 24 october

Emad Askarieh has worked as a journalist since 2002. The main focus of his work is foreign policy and world diplomacy. He started his career at Iran Front Page Media Group, and is currently serving as the World Editor and the Vice-President for Executive Affairs at the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website.
   
   

