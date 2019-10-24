A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 24

Abrar:

1- Iran Supports Any Move to Return Stability to Region

2- Zarif: HOPE Aimed at Promoting Dialogue, Mutual Respect

3- Pentagon Chief: Turkey Is to Blame for War Crimes in Syria

Afkar:

1- Vaezi: Iran May Take Fourth Step in Reducing JCPOA Commitments

Ebtekar:

1- One Step to End of Crisis in Yemen

2- Chronic Global Challenges Humiliating Diplomacy

Etemad:

1- Courage in Peace Harder than Courage in Battlefield: Rouhani

2- Russia, Turkey Open Security Umbrella over Northern Syria Airspace

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Iran to Unveil Three Generations of Centrifuge

2- Saudi Arabia to Start Talks with Ansarullah for Yemen Ceasefire

3- Erdogan Declares End of Turkish Military Incursion in Syria

4- Iran Claims World Wushu Title in Heart of China

Kayhan:

1- Turkey-Russia Deal on Northern Syria Full of Controversies

2- Haaretz: US Giving Mideast’s Keys to Iran

3- France Safe Haven of Anti-Iran Terrorists; Wishful-Thinkers Looking for Interaction

Mardom Salari:

1- US Withdrawal from JCPOA Created Chaos in Mideast: Zarif

2- End of Ankara’s Warmongering in Syria with Kremlin’s Prescription

3- Armed Forces to Respond to Any Aggression: DM to Trump

4- Europe Looking for US’ Approval in INSTEX: Iran Top Banker