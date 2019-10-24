A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 24

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, October 24, 2019, and picked headlines from 7 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Iran Supports Any Move to Return Stability to Region
2- Zarif: HOPE Aimed at Promoting Dialogue, Mutual Respect
3- Pentagon Chief: Turkey Is to Blame for War Crimes in Syria
Afkar:
1- Vaezi: Iran May Take Fourth Step in Reducing JCPOA Commitments
Ebtekar:
1- One Step to End of Crisis in Yemen
2- Chronic Global Challenges Humiliating Diplomacy
Etemad:
1- Courage in Peace Harder than Courage in Battlefield: Rouhani
2- Russia, Turkey Open Security Umbrella over Northern Syria Airspace
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Iran to Unveil Three Generations of Centrifuge
2- Saudi Arabia to Start Talks with Ansarullah for Yemen Ceasefire
3- Erdogan Declares End of Turkish Military Incursion in Syria
4- Iran Claims World Wushu Title in Heart of China
Kayhan:
1- Turkey-Russia Deal on Northern Syria Full of Controversies
2- Haaretz: US Giving Mideast’s Keys to Iran
3- France Safe Haven of Anti-Iran Terrorists; Wishful-Thinkers Looking for Interaction
Mardom Salari:
1- US Withdrawal from JCPOA Created Chaos in Mideast: Zarif
2- End of Ankara’s Warmongering in Syria with Kremlin’s Prescription
3- Armed Forces to Respond to Any Aggression: DM to Trump
4- Europe Looking for US’ Approval in INSTEX: Iran Top Banker