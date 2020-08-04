A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 4

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Libyan National Army Rejects Talks with Turkey in Letter to US

2- Pompeo Worried about Iran’s Arms Cooperation with China, Russia

3- White House: We Won’t Have Any Delay in Presidential Elections

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Why Is US Concerned about China’s Presence in Iran?

* Various US Officials Warn about Tehran-Beijing Deal

Afkar Newspaper:

1- IRGC, Army United against Enemies: Army General

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Judiciary Chief: Sanctions, Distortion of Realities Intertwined

2- Judiciary Ready to Prosecute Those Disrupting Forex, Monetary Markets

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- China’s Confrontation with US Hegemony in the World

* What Are Arrangements of East-West Bipolar?

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- 37 Killed after ISIS Attacked Prison Where Terrorists Were Kept in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar

2- Ties between University and Industry Very Important: Iran Leader

Iran Newspaper:

1- No Barrier to Development of Tehran-Baku Economic Ties: Vaezi

2- 250 Exporters Have Refused to Return Forex Revenues: CBI

Javan Newspaper:

1- Pompeo: China’s Presence in Iran Means Putting Israel in Danger

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Iraqi Media: Telecommunication Company in Iraq Had Role in Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

2- 300 Water, Electricity Plans Implemented in Tehran, Khorasan Razavi

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Pompeo: Iran-China Deal Dangerous to Security of Israel, Saudi

2- Iraqi Telecom Company Played Role in Assassination of Gen. Soleimani

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Zarif: Superpowers’ Miscalculations Have Resulted in Disastrous Consequences

2- List of Forex Debtors on Table of Justice Minister

3- Ifs and Buts of Iraqi PM’s Visit to Riyadh

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- In Pursuit of Miracle: White House and Trump Interfere in Process of Developing COVID-19 Vaccine to Secure Re-election in Nov.