Monday, February 5, 2024
Nearly 9,800 aid trucks have entered Gaza since start of war: Red Crescent

By IFP Media Wire
Gaza War
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid from King Salman humanitarian aid and relief center (KSrelief), line up as they prepare to cross Rafah crossing port to Gaza Strip.

Only slightly over 9,800 aid trucks have entered the Gaza Strip, where Israel has been carrying out relentless attacks for four months, the Palestine Red Crescent Society has announced in a statement.

Between Oct. 21 and Feb. 1, nearly 7,000 aid trucks entered from the Rafah border crossing and 2,884 trucks entered from the Karem Abu Salem crossing, it said on Sunday.

The aid materials, including food, water, medical supplies and medicine, were distributed to the UN agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), the Health Ministry, the Ministry of Social Affairs and hospitals.

The number of aid trucks entering Gaza during this period corresponded to approximately 95 trucks per day, it added.

Before Israel’s attacks, approximately 600 trucks were entering Gaza daily.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on Gaza following an Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, killing at least 27,365 Palestinians and injuring 66,630 others, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

