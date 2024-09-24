50 children among 558 killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon: Health ministry

“The death toll has risen to 558, including 50 children and 94 women,” the minister said, adding at least 1,835 people were wounded, and 54 hospitals are treating the patients.

“Four paramedics have been killed and 16 wounded.”

“We remain in the war and remain in the throes of the attacks. Our responsibilities have not ended,” Abiad stated as Israel continued its attacks on Tuesday.

Israeli strikes have also forced thousands of people to flee their homes, especially in southern Lebanon.

Tel Aviv has markedly intensified its attacks against the country since October 7, when it launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah resistance movement has responded with numerous strikes against the occupied Palestinian territories as a means of both retaliating against the regime and displaying support for the war-hit Gazans.

Israel’s shift of focus was initiated in a wave of unprecedented attacks. On Tuesday and Wednesday, thousands of pagers and other devices exploded in Beirut targeting Hezbollah’s rank and file members, as well as civilians, sending shockwaves across the country.

At least 37 people were killed and more than 3,000 were wounded in the blasts. These were widely blamed on Israel which has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility.

On Friday, an Israeli strike killed a senior commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan unit, and the second-in-command of the group’s armed force Ibrahim Aqil. The strike in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh killed at least 45 people, including 10 civilians.