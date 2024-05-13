360,000 Palestinians left Gaza’s Rafah due to Israeli attacks: UN

“Nearly 360,000 people have fled Rafah since the first evacuation order a week ago,” UNRWA said on X.

“Meanwhile, in north Gaza bombardments & other evacuation orders have created more displacement & fear for thousands of families,” it added.

“There’s nowhere to go. There’s NO safety without a ceasefire.”

Israel has waged an unrelenting offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7 which killed some 1,200 people.

More than 35,000 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and 78,400 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Over seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January said it is “plausible” that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and ordered Tel Aviv to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.