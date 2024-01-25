35% of Americans say Israel committing genocide in Gaza Strip: Survey

The survey found that 36 percent of Americans do not support that view, and 29 percent remain undecided.

Almost half of Americans between the ages of 18-29, 49 percent, say Israel is engaged in genocide, while 24 percent disagree, and 27 percent remain undecided.

These trends are largely mirrored among registered Democrats, where 49 percent say that Israel is committing genocide, 21 percent disagree, and 30 percent are undecided.

In contrast, Republicans show stronger support for Israel, with 57 percent stating there is no genocide, 18 percent asserting there is, and 25 percent undecided.

Voter support for US military aid to Israel has also dropped amid the war in the Gaza Strip, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University.

Forty-five percent of registered voters said they supported the US sending additional “military aid to Israel for their efforts in the war” with Palestinian militant group Hamas in the poll. This is a drop from a previous Quinnipiac poll from November, in which 54 percent of registered voters said they supported additional military aid to Israel.

Support for additional military aid to Israel has also dropped among both Democratic and Republican voters, per the poll.

In November, 71 and 45 percent of Democratic and Republican voters said they were in favor of more military aid to Israel, respectively. In December, those numbers were down, with 65 percent of Republican voters and 36 percent of Democratic voters saying they supported more military aid to Israel.

At least 25,700 people have been killed in the besieged Gaza Strip since Israel began bombarding the enclave more than three months ago, according to Palestinian officials.