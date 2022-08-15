Monday, August 15, 2022
3 Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli strikes near Damascus

By IFP Media Wire
Israeli Fighter Jet

At least three Syrian soldiers have been killed and three others wounded in multiple Israeli missile attacks on an area near the capital Damascus, according to state media.

The SANA news agency said on Sunday that the missile attacks took place at 8:50pm (17:50 GMT) and targeted “some points” in the countryside near the capital, Damascus, and in the coastal province of Tartous.

Syrian air defence forces confronted the “aggressions” and downed some of the missiles, SANA added, citing an unnamed military source.

“The aggression led to the death of three soldiers, the wounding of three others,” it reported.

The attacks on Damascus were carried out from a direction southeast of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, while the attacks on Tartous came from the Mediterranean sea.

In addition to the deaths, the attacks caused some “material damage,” the military source told SANA.

The Israeli military declined to comment.

SourceAl Jazeera

