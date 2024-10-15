25% of Lebanon under Israeli expulsion orders: UN

The figures stress the heavy price Lebanese are paying as Israel steps up its war on the country.

The UN refugee agency’s Middle East Director Rema Jamous Imseis told a press briefing in Geneva that new Israeli orders to several villages in southern Lebanon meant that over a quarter of the country was now affected.

“People are heeding these calls to evacuate, and they’re fleeing with almost nothing.”

In recent weeks, Israel has mounted its bloody aerial assaults on Lebanon, causing the displacement of at least 1.3 million people, more than a fifth of the country’s population.

More than 2,300 people have been killed and over 10,700 others injured in Israeli aggression on Lebanon since early October 2023, according to Lebanon’s Public Health Ministry.