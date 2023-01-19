200 people injured, 500 homes damaged as magnitude 5.4 quake jolts NW Iran

Governor of Khoy Zabihollah Kazemi said based on preliminary estimates, 500 houses had been destroyed between 20 and 80 percent in the tremor, which jolted the area at 13:38 p.m. (1008 GMT), at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers on Wednesday.

A magnitude 4.1 aftershock was also reported 19 kilometers from Khoy on Thursday.

Kazemi said 15 villages were also razed by the quake. Out of those wounded, 10 underwent surgery and 24 were hospitalized, the official added.

Iran sits astride the boundaries of several major tectonic plates and experiences frequent seismic activity.