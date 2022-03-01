2 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Palestinian sources said fierce clashes broke out between the Israeli regime forces and Palestinians after the former stormed the refugee camp at around 01:00 am local time (23:00 GMT) and opened fire at several resistance fighters and civilians there.

Medical sources claimed that Abdullah al-Husari, a former prisoner who was held in various Israeli jails, was killed and two others were injured in indiscriminate firing by the Israeli forces.

Al-Husari was a member of the Jenin Battalion of al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad resistance movement.

The medical sources later added that one of the wounded had succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as Shadi Khaled Najm, a 19-year-old worker.

The Israeli military frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

Several thousand Palestinians are reportedly held in Israeli jails. Hundreds have been incarcerated under “administrative detention”, which allows holding Palestinian inmates in Israeli prisons without trial or charges.

Some Palestinian prisoners have been held in administrative detention for up to eleven years.