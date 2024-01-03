Only 15% of Israelis want Netanyahu to serve as PM after Gaza war: Report

Despite the low number, many more still support his war on Gaza, according to the Reuters news agency, which cited a new poll by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI).

The IDI poll found that 56 percent of those questioned said continuing the military offensive was the best way to recover Israeli captives.

Meanwhile, 24 percent thought a swap deal including the release of thousands more Palestinian prisoners from Israel’s jails would be best.

Netanyahu’s political rival and present war cabinet partner, Benny Gantz, garnered support from 23 percent of interviewees. About 30 percent named no preferred leader.

The poll was conducted among 746 respondents between December 25 and December 28, with a 95 percent confidence level, the IDI said.

Successive surveys have found his popularity has fallen sharply since October 7.

Netanyahu has recently stated that he will not resign from office after facing criticism for failing to anticipate the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip from the air and ground since the Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, killing at least 22,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 57,000 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine.