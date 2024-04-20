Over 14k kids killed in Israel’s war on Gaza Strip: UNICEF

“Reports are now that more than 14,000 girls and boys have been killed in Gaza. Perhaps we should say that slowly. Fourteen thousand. Perhaps we should do something,” James Elder said in a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

He called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and warned against an expected invasion of the southern city of Rafah, where nearly more than half of Gaza’s population of 2.4 have sought shelter from Israeli strikes elsewhere in Gaza.

“Surely that ‘something’ is not a military offensive in Rafah. Ceasefire. Now,” Elder added.

Israel launched its brutal US-backed war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 after the Hamas resistance movement carried out its historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 34,000 Palestinians and injured nearly 76,800 others.