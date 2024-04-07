More than 14,000 children killed in Gaza since start of war

According to statistics cited by Al Jazeera television, about four children die every hour because of the actions of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Gaza Strip.

Women and minors account for at least 70% of the total number of missing persons, which has reached 7,000.

As many as 117 children were killed and 724 injured in the West Bank, where Israeli forces regularly carry out operations accompanied by clashes.

More than 816,000 children in Palestine require the help of specialists “due to the consequences of the Israeli aggression, which led to psychological trauma, caused fear, anxiety, depression”, the report emphasizes.

The statistics bureau estimated that the number of minors in Palestine will reach 2,432,000 by mid-2024, representing 43% of the total population. Meanwhile, according to the census, some 43,349 children in the Gaza Strip are orphans or live without one parent. In 2020, the number of such children was 26,349.