Media WireMiddle East

Almost 13k students killed in Gaza, West Bank since October 2023

By IFP Media Wire
Gaza War

Nearly 13,000 students have been killed by Israel in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank since the regime launched its onslaught against the besieged enclave more than 14 months ago.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education said more than 12,799 students have been killed and at least 20,942 others wounded in Gaza and the West Bank.

The overwhelming majority of casualties were in Gaza, the ministry added.

At least 598 teachers and school administrators were also killed, and 3,801 others were wounded.

Israeli forces have also abducted at least 538 students and 158 teachers and administrators in the West Bank.

The Israeli military forces have bombed more than 420 government schools, universities and their buildings, along with 65 affiliated with the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees. The buildings are damaged or completely destroyed.

According to the ministry, more than 788,000 students in Gaza have been unable to attend school or university since October 7, 2023.

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says all of Gaza’s children have been exposed to the traumatic experiences of war, the consequences of which will last a lifetime.

“Gaza’s children have endured unimaginable horrors – they deserve an immediate ceasefire and a chance for a peaceful future,” it said.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks