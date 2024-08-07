10,000 Palestinian students, 500 teachers killed in Gaza, West Bank since start of war: Report

The Palestinian ministry said on Tuesday another 16,000 students have been injured since then.

According to the ministry, over 500 teachers and administrators were also killed, and 3,000 others were injured.

The ministry added during the time, 62 schools were destroyed in the Gaza Strip and another 119 were severely damaged.

More than 107 scientists, university professors, and researchers were also killed.

Even schools affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) were not spared the Israeli attacks.

Over 6,000 students have been deprived of attending their schools in Gaza, with many of them suffering psychological trauma.

The Government Media Office in blockaded strip announced that Israel has killed at least 16,000 children in the besieged territory since October. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble.

Israel’s war on Gaza, which has been raging for more than ten months, has destroyed large swaths of the besieged territory. Israeli occupation forces have, particularly targeted schools, colleges, universities and hospitals.

Nearly 40,000 people have been killed, the great majority of them women and children. Thousands more are missing or presumed to be dead under the rubble.