Sunday, April 21, 2024
Every 10 minutes, a Gaza child killed amid war: UNRWA

By IFP Media Wire
A child is killed every 10 minutes in the Gaza Strip amid the Israeli war on the besieged enclave, according to an assessment Saturday by the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

“A deplorable number of children have also been injured amid intense and often indiscriminate attacks,” it wrote on X.

“An immediate cease-fire is the last hope remaining.”

Flouting the International Court of Justice’s provisional ruling, Israel continues its onslaught on Gaza where at least 34,400 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 76,900 injured since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Hostilities have continued unabated and aid deliveries remain woefully insufficient to address the humanitarian catastrophe.

