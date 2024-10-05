Zelensky to present ‘victory plan’ within days: Report

Media WireEurope

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will present his victory plan during the upcoming summit meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany in mid-October.

“We will present the victory plan — clear, concrete steps towards a just end to the war. The determination of our partners and the strengthening of Ukraine are what can stop Russian aggression,” Zelensky wrote on X.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is the U.S.-led group consisting of over 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members, that convenes at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The last Ramstein meeting on Sept. 6 was the group’s 24th gathering since its establishment in April 2022.

The upcoming Ramstein meeting will be the first one held on a leader-level. During the last 24th meeting Zelensky was present in person, securing more military aid from allies, including the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada.

Zelensky already presented his five-point plan to U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House during his trip to U.S. in late September. He also discussed it with presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, as well as members of Congress.

The plan includes military and diplomatic elements, such as Ukraine’s bid to join NATO, though the full details of the peace framework have not been made public. According to Kyiv, the goal is to bolster Ukraine’s negotiating position and pressure Russia into agreeing to a just peace.

In early October, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington had reviewed Ukraine’s victory plan and identified “a number of productive steps” there.

“The victory plan that Ukraine presented is not just a question of actions that Ukraine would take. It’s a question of actions that other countries around the world would take as well,” Miller added.

