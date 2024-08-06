Zelensky says Ukraine clinging onto ‘peace formula’

In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Zelensky insisted on implementing his so-called ‘peace formula’, which demands that Russia withdraw its troops from all territory claimed by Ukraine, thus returning the country to its 1991 post-independence borders. Moscow has previously dismissed the plan as “detached from reality.”

Zelensky added that another nation, Botswana, has signed a communiqué issued following the peace summit in Switzerland which has been supported by roughly 90 countries, including the US, the UK, and the EU states. A number of important players – such as China, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia – refused to put their names to the declaration.

The African country’s move suggests that the list of “partners of peace for Ukraine” is increasing, he claimed.

Russia was not invited to the June event, while China completely snubbed it.

“Our unwavering goal is to prepare a real foundation for a just end to this war already this year. And it is possible,” Zelensky concluded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced his own peace proposal in June, saying he was ready to start talks once Kiev commits to neutral status and cedes its claims to all five former Ukrainian regions, and one federal city, that chose to join Russia in 2014 and 2022. The plan was rejected by Kiev as an “ultimatum.”

Zelensky’s latest statements, however, appear to signal a shift from the previous stance. In an interview to French media late last month, Zelensky said that Moscow should take part in the next peace conference scheduled for November, since “the whole world wants them [the Russians] to be at the table”.

Ukraine’s return to its 1991 borders is desirable but not obligatory, he outlined, suggesting that the country could hold a referendum on the conditions for ending the conflict with Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is open to dialogue on ending the conflict, but that it finds it difficult to trust Ukraine’s claims that it is also ready for negotiations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said recently that numerous issues – including Zelensky’s legitimacy as head of state and Western interference – need to be resolved before any substantive conversation can begin. Zelensky’s presidential term ended in May and elections were not held due to martial law.

Zelensky also signed a presidential decree in the fall of 2022 which barred all talks with the current leadership in Moscow.