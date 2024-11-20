Media WireEurope

Zelensky says Ukraine facing defeat against Russia if US ceases military assistance

By IFP Media Wire
Western Weapons Russia Ukraine War

Terminating US military aid to Kiev would lead to Ukraine's defeat in its armed conflict with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated.

“If they cut [it], I think we will lose,” Zelensky said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday when asked what would happen if the United States halted or reduced military funding to Ukraine.

The conflict in Ukraine is now in “the most difficult period,” Zelensky noted, adding that Ukraine would face great danger, if there’s no unity among European countries on the Ukraine issue and “what is most important, unity between Ukraine and the United States.”

The Ukrainian leader believes that President-elect Donald Trump has the potential to bring an end to the conflict.

“It will not be simple, but I think if, to use all the issues that the United States has, yes, he can,” Zelensky stated.

During his election campaign, Trump pledged that he could resolve the Ukraine conflict through negotiations, repeatedly asserting that he could manage to achieve such an accomplishment in just one day.
Russian officials believe the issue is far too complex for such a simple solution.
Trump has also frequently criticized US policy on the Ukraine conflict and derided Zelensky personally, labeling him the “greatest salesman” for taking home multibillion-dollar aid packages from the United States upon each of his visits.
Russian officials have repeatedly excoriated the supply of arms to Ukraine, stressing that these shipments are unlikely to influence the outcome of the special military operation, while also heightening the risk of escalation.
The remarks came days after several media outlets claimed that US President Joe Biden had lifted some restrictions on the use of US-provided ATACMS missiles. The White House has neither confirmed nor denied the report, which cited anonymous officials.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned that long-range strikes with Western weapons would change the nature of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, making it a direct confrontation between NATO and Moscow.

On Tuesday, Russia officially updated its nuclear deterrence doctrine to authorize an atomic response to conventional attacks from countries backed by nuclear powers. This has been widely interpreted as applying to Ukrainian strikes with weapons supplied by the US, UK and France.

