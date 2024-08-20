Media WireEurope

Zelensky: Ukraine controlling 92 settlements In Russia

By IFP Media Wire
Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that his forces now control over 1,250 square kilometres of Russia's Kursk region.

Ukrainian troops are in control of 92 settlements and more than 1,250 square kilometers of Kursk Oblast in Russia as the incursion into the region continues, Zelensky said on Monday.

Kyiv’s unprecedented operation is ongoing for two weeks, with the Ukrainian military capturing the town of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast and allegedly destroyed all three bridges over the Seim River near the border.

Speaking at a meeting in the city of Dnipro, the president stated that Ukraine continues to strengthen its positions, stabilize “certain areas” and continues to take Russian soldiers as POWs.

“This operation has become our largest investment in the process of releasing Ukrainians from Russian captivity. We have already captured the largest number of Russian prisoners in one operation,” he added, without elaborating.

Ukraine declined to provide a full number of Russian captives taken during the Kursk incursion.

Zelensky noted that “hundreds” of Russian soldiers had been captured as of Aug. 13, while an undisclosed Ukrainian colonel has claimed that the number may be as high as 2,000.

The Russian border near Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast has been “largely cleared” of the Russian soldiers, which Zelensky called one of the tactical goals of Kyiv’s incursion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Ukraine will receive a proper response. Russia stated that Kiev has made a “conscious decision” to end the possibility of peace talks with Moscow by launching its incursion into Kursk Region.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks