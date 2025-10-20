Zelensky stresses Putin stronger than Hamas, calls for more pressure

Asked on “Meet the Press” whether Trump should get tougher on Putin after spearheading a ceasefire deal in Gaza, Zelensky said in English, “Yes, and even more because Putin is something similar, but more strong than Hamas. It’s more bigger war, and he is the second army in the world.”

He added: “And that’s why more pressure.”

The interview aired after Zelensky returned from a trip to Washington where he failed to secure long-range Tomahawk missile supplies.

Zelensky met Trump at the White House after calling for Tomahawks for weeks, hoping to capitalize on Trump’s growing frustration with Putin after a summit in Alaska failed to produce a breakthrough.

But the Ukrainian leader left empty-handed as Trump eyes a fresh diplomatic breakthrough on the back of last week’s Gaza peace deal.

In his interview, the Ukrainian leader also said he should be included in upcoming talks in Budapest that are planned between Trump and Putin.

“If we really want to have just and lasting peace, we need both sides of this tragedy,” Zelensky stated, adding, “Yes, he’s an occupier, but Ukraine is suffering and fighting. And, of course, how can [there] be some deals without us about us?”

But in an interview that aired Sunday shortly after Zelensky’s, Trump again indicated he wasn’t ready to send the weapons to Ukraine.

“We have to remember one thing. We need them for ourselves too. You know, we can’t give all of our weapons to Ukraine,” Trump said on Fox’s Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

Moscow has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in recent weeks, leaving thousands without heating and light as the cold winter draws nearer.