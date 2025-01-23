Zelensky says he might engage in direct talks with Putin

Zelensky signed a decree banning himself from any negotiations with Putin in the fall of 2022 after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, along with the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, officially became part of Russia as a result of referendums. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga said earlier this month that the legislation remains in force.

However, in an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday, Zelensky appeared to have changed his stance on the issue. According to the agency, the Ukrainian leader said he wants to secure a commitment from Trump to defend Ukraine before engaging with Putin.

“The only question is what security guarantees and honestly I want to have understanding before the talks. If he can guarantee this strong and irreversible security for Ukraine, we will move along this diplomatic path,” he stressed.

Last year, Putin stated he would only be able to negotiate with Zelensky if he were to hold an election and win it, to restore his legitimacy.

Zelensky remains in power in Ukraine despite his term having officially expired in May last year. The Ukrainian leader canceled the presidential vote, citing martial law that he imposed due to the conflict with Russia.

According to Putin, the move violated the Ukrainian constitution, leaving parliament as the sole legitimate authority in the country.

On Tuesday, Trump said he is ready to meet with Putin “anytime” to discuss a diplomatic settlement to the conflict between Moscow and Kiev.

“We are talking to Zelensky. We are going to be talking with President Putin very soon and we will see how it all happens,” he added.

Earlier this week, the Russian leader commended Trump’s intention to resume contacts between Moscow and Washington, which had been halted by the Joe Biden administration. However, he stressed that dialogue can only happen on an “equal and mutually respectful basis.”

Putin noted Moscow noted the US president’s apparent willingness to restore communication and “do everything to prevent World War Three.”