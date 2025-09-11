Zelensky calls for ‘joint’ air defence with Europe after Russian drones downed in Poland

Poland said it downed several Russian drones that Moscow had fired towards Ukraine in its latest overnight barrage, an incident that drew widespread condemnation and warnings from the NATO member’s allies.

Zelensky said it showed the need for a combined Ukraine-Europe air defence shield.

“Ukraine has long proposed to its partners the creation of a joint air defence system to ensure the guaranteed downing of ‘Shaheds’, other drones, and missiles through the combined strength of our combat aviation and air defences,” Zelensky said on social media.

Russia has fired tens of thousands of drones at Ukraine in overnight attacks throughout the three-year-war, escalating its aerial barrages as peace talks have stuttered.

The Ukrainian leader said the violation of Poland’s airspace was a “dangerous precedent” for Europe, saying it was “no accident”.

“There have been previous incidents of individual Russian drones crossing the border and travelling a short distance into neighbouring countries. But this time, we are recording a much larger scale and deliberate targeting,” he said on social media.

He urged Kyiv’s allies to issue a strong response to the attack, which he called an attempt to “humiliate” EU and NATO member Poland.

“Russia must feel that the response to this escalatory step, and even more so to an attempt to humiliate one of Europe’s key countries, will be clear and strong from all partners,” Zelensky said.

Kyiv has been pushing Washington and Brussels to advance hard-hitting sanctions on Russia that would hobble its ability to attack Ukraine.

Zelensky said that at least eight Russian drones were aimed towards Poland during Russian attacks overnight.

Poland shot down drones that entered its airspace during a widespread Russian attack in western Ukraine on Wednesday, believed to be the first time a member of the alliance has fired shots in the war. Poland called the incursion “an act of aggression”.

“Today there was another step of escalation – Russian-Iranian ‘shaheds’ operated in the airspace of Poland, in NATO airspace,” Zelensky wrote on X, referring to Iranian-made drones widely used by Russia.

“It was not just one ‘shahed’ that could be called an accident, but at least eight strike drones aimed toward Poland,” Zelensky added.