Yemen’s Houthis announce new phase of attacks on Israel-linked ships

The armed group has been targeting ships in the Bab el Mandeb Strait, a vital maritime route linking the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean, in what it describes as an act of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

Military spokesman Ameen Hayyan announced the escalation in a televised address, describing it as a new phase of the group’s campaign.

“This phase includes targeting all ships belonging to any company that deals with the ports of the Israeli enemy, regardless of the nationality of that company, and in any location within the reach of our armed forces,” he stated.

Hayyan also urged countries to sever ties with Israel and pressure it to lift the “blockade” of Gaza.

According to Reuters, the Houthis have attacked more than 100 vessels in the Red Sea since November 2023, sinking four ships, seizing one, and killing at least eight sailors. Earlier this month, the group seized and sank the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carriers Eternity C and Magic Seas.

The Houthis have also launched ballistic missiles at the occupied territories, most of which have been intercepted. In response, Israel has intensified airstrikes in Yemen, hitting Houthi-linked targets and port infrastructure, including a series of strikes on Monday.

“Yemen will be treated like Tehran. The Houthis will pay heavy prices for firing missiles at the State of Israel,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stressed.

In May, the Houthis reached an Omani-mediated ceasefire with the US, ending a series of strikes ordered by US President Donald Trump.