Yemen’s Houthi leader condemns Israel’s ‘record of terror’ after deadly bombing

“The Israeli enemy, with its crimes and savagery, does not spare even children, women and defenceless civilians,” he said during his first speech on Sunday since the Israeli strikes, according to Houthi media.

“The crime of targeting ministers and civilian officials is added to the criminal record of the Israeli enemy in the region.”

The prime minister of the Houthis’ government in the capital, Sanaa, Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi, was killed in a Thursday Israeli strike on Sanaa along with “several” other ministers, the Houthis said in a statement on Saturday.

Al-Rahawi, who served as prime minister in areas of the divided country that the group controls, was targeted along with other members of the Houthi-led government during a workshop, the statement said.

Al-Houthi added that the “record of the Israeli enemy is one of horrific terror” as it kills people in Palestinian territory, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Iran. He called Israel “a criminal foe that demonstrates its savagery, criminality and aggression through practices that know no rules, no commitments, no charters and no considerations”.

The Houthi commander stated the group will keep acting against Israel in opposition to the war on Gaza in solidarity with Palestinians suffering, adding that “our people will not be weakened by the aggression they are facing”.

Israel has repeatedly targeted Houthi positions in recent months as the Yemeni group has launched attacks on Israel and on Western vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Quoting unnamed sources, Israeli media reported on Friday that the Israeli army attacked the entire Houthi cabinet, including the prime minister and 12 other ministers, on Thursday.

The attack came four days after Israeli strikes on the Yemeni capital on August 24 killed 10 people and wounded more than 90, according to health officials.