Yemen warns trans-regional forces against supporting Israel in Red Sea, Arabian Sea

Speaking at a graduation ceremony of Yemeni cadets in the country’s western coastal city of Hudaydah on Friday, Major General Mohammed al-Atifi, warned the forces “against various movements in support of the Zionist entity in the maritime theatre that spans between the Arabian Sea and the Red Sea”.

He noted that Yemeni Armed Forces “are closely and rigorously monitoring the movement of American, British and French military forces in both bodies of water”.

He stressed that the Ansarullah resistance movement, the Sana’a-based National Salvation Government, the Yemeni nation, and security forces will stand unwaveringly by the side of Palestinians until they liberate all their occupied lands, and establish a sovereign independent state with holy al-Quds as its capital.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The relentless Israeli military campaign against Gaza has killed at least 21,500 people, most of them women and children. Another 56,000 individuals have been wounded.

Reports revealed that Israeli shipping companies have already decided to reroute their vessels in fear of attacks by Yemeni forces.

Yemeni forces have also launched missile and drone attacks on targets in the Israeli-occupied territories after the regime’s aggression on Gaza.