Yemen’s Houthis vow retaliation after Israeli air attacks on Sanaa

Tuesday’s strikes killed at least three people and wounded 35 others, according to the Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV.

In a statement, the Houthi political bureau denounced the attacks as “further evidence” of Israel’s “bankruptcy”.

“Targeting Yemeni ports, Sanaa airport, cement factories, and power plants aims to impose a blockade on the Yemeni people,” the statement said.

The Houthis added that Israeli and US attacks on Yemen “will not deter Yemen from continuing its support for Gaza”.

The Israeli army announced in a statement that it targeted Sanaa’s airport, “fully disabling” the civilian facility.

Tuesday’s attacks that also targeted a concrete factory and several power stations in and around the rebel-held capital came in response to Sunday’s ballistic missile strike near Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport, the Israeli military statement said.

The army claimed that “the airport served as a central hub for the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer weapons and operatives”.

“The operation was approved by the Commander of the Air Force and the Chief of Staff,” it said.

The military added that it would “continue to act and strike with force” any group that poses a threat to Israel.

Footage of the aftermath of the airport attack, verified by Al Jazeera’s Sanad fact-checking unit, shows large clouds of dark smoke rising into the air over the capital.

Earlier, the Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV confirmed that among the sites targeted is a cement factory to the north of the capital and a power station in the Bani al-Harith area.

The attacks come less than 24 hours after Israel bombed the country’s key Hodeidah port, killing at least one person and wounding 35 others.

The Houthi media office said at least six strikes hit the crucial Hodeidah port. Others hit a cement factory in the district of Bajil, 55km (34 miles) northeast of Hodeidah, the group added.

The Israeli military claimed the strikes sought to undercut the Houthi military industry, claiming the factory is an “economic resource” for the Houthis and “used to build tunnels and military infrastructure”.

Since November 2023, the Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, have launched more than 100 drone and missile attacks targeting vessels they said are linked to Israel in the Red Sea. The group noted that it acts in support of the Palestinians in Gaza and that its attacks will stop only when there is a permanent ceasefire in the enclave.

Although the Houthis paused attacks during a fragile ceasefire in Gaza this year, they resumed their operations after Israel cut off humanitarian aid to Gaza and resumed its offensive in March.

The United States military under US President Donald Trump has launched an intensified campaign of air strikes on war-torn Yemen since March 15.

Israel has repeatedly struck Yemen, killing dozens of people, including women and children.